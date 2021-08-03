Nelson, who faces murder charges, now to face felony stealing charge in Caldwell County

Local News August 3, 2021 KTTN News
Garland Joey Nelson Booking Photo
A case has been filed in another county involving a felony stealing charge for the Braymer man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two Wisconsin men.

Online court information no longer publicly shows the Johnson County case involving the stealing charge against 27-year-old Garland Joseph Nelson. A case was filed in Caldwell County on August 3rd regarding the stealing charge. An initial appearance is scheduled for August 5th.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Nelson of convincing another man that Nelson owned a semi-tractor parked at a Braymer residence. Nelson requested the semi be moved, allegedly without the actual owner’s consent.

In the murder case, Nelson has also been charged with two counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and armed criminal action. He also faces one count each of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A three-week jury trial for the murder case is scheduled to start in Johnson County on July 6th, 2022. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 2nd, 2022.

A probable cause statement accused Nelson of shooting Nick and Justin Diemel, putting their bodies into 55-gallon barrels, and burning their bodies. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported the remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.

