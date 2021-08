Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An individual was arrested after a vehicle struck O’Reilly Auto Parts in Chillicothe on August 2.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports officers arrived on the scene, made contact with the driver, and determined the person had multiple arrest warrants.

After the arrest, the suspect was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department for processing and released to Harrison County on warrants from that county. The name of the suspect was not released.

Related