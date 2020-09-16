NCMC livestock judging team competes in first contest

The North Central Missouri College Livestock Judging team launched fall 2020 and competed in the first contest of their inaugural season on September 13th and 14th at The National in Des Moines, IA. The team evaluated breeding and market hogs, presented oral reasons, and had the opportunity to network with swine producers and industry leaders.

The team placed seventh overall, and sophomore Brady Farris was recognized as the 10th high individual overall in the community college division. Members of the NCMC Livestock Judging team that competed are Allena Allen from Trenton, MO; Brady Farris from Novinger, MO; Hunter Heussner from Braymer, MO; Keaton O’Dell from Braymer, MO; and Montana Plattner from Chillicothe, MO. The team is coached by NCMC Agriculture Instructor Jack Green.

The NCMC Livestock Judging team will compete again on October 1-2 at Hutchinson, KS, in the Flint Hills Mid-America Classic. This competition will be the team’s first opportunity to evaluate cattle, hogs, sheep, and goats.

To learn more about the NCMC Livestock Judging team, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact Jack Green at 660-359-3948.

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares