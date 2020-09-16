Veterans Affairs offers debt relief to Veterans impacted by natural disasters

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced the commitment to extend debt relief to Veterans adversely impacted by natural disasters.

The department recognizes Veterans and beneficiaries are negatively impacted by the wildfires and hurricanes prompting the offering of

financial debt relief.

“Veterans and their families should be focused on their health and safety during the natural disasters,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “VA is taking action to give those with pending debts greater flexibility during these challenging times.” This includes the suspension of debt collection action for up to 90 days or extending repayment terms on preexisting VA debts, whichever the Veteran prefers.



To request assistance for VA financial debt relief, Veterans should contact the VA Debt Management Center at 1-800-827-0648.

