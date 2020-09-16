Chillicothe man injured in Highway 36 crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe man sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle struck the pickup truck he drove one mile east of Chillicothe the morning of Wednesday, September 16th.

A private vehicle transported 45-year-old Spencer Ficken to the Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe. No injuries were reported for the SUV driver, 28-year-old Deaven Eisman of Kidder.

Both vehicles traveled west on Highway 36 before the front end of the SUV struck the rear of the pickup. The SUV ran off the north side of U. S. 36 and came to rest on its wheels in a ditch. The truck came to a controlled stop on the north shoulder.

The SUV was totaled, and the truck received moderate damage. Ficken did not wear a safety device, but Eisman did.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

