NCMC Board of Trustees approve increases in tuition and fees, as well as, room and board

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees on March 22nd approved increases in tuition and fees as well as room and board.

Tuition for NCMC district students will stay the same at $92 per credit hour for the 2022-2023 academic year. However, there is a $5 per credit hour increase for other Missouri residents, other United States residents, and international students. Rates will be $158 per credit hour for other Missouri residents and $195 per credit hour for other U. S. residents and international students.

There is also a $5 per credit hour increase for online, outreach, course by arrangement, nursing on-ground for practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing, and online for ADN. Rates will be $180 per credit hour for online, outreach, and course by arrangement. Nursing on-ground will be $162 per credit hour, and online will be $188 per credit hour.

Nursing program fees will increase by $100 per semester. They will be $2,600 for the initial semester and $2,200 for the second semester and summer for PN only.

The fee for radiologic technology was set at $300 per credit hour. Program fees for the summer term were set at $500 per semester.

Surgical technology will cost $300 per credit hour. Program fees for the summer term will be $1,000 per semester and for the fall and spring semesters $2,000 per semester.

The student development, facility, and technology fees will increase by $2 per credit hour. The student development and facility fees will be $20 per credit hour. The technology fee will be $10 per credit hour.

Dual credit and early college rates will stay the same. Dual credit will be $108 per credit hour, early college for NCMC district students $14 per credit hour, and early college for out-of-district and online and outreach students will be $64 per credit hour.

Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto said costs are increasing around the country. He reported increasing NCMC’s tuition and fees needed to be done to have a balanced budget. He noted that he tried to keep the fees affordable and fair.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver called it a “reasonable” increase. He thought Otto had done a good job considering everything.

The price of double and single rooms increased by three percent for next school year, and the price of meal plans increased by four and a half percent.

A double occupancy room will be $3,070, and a single occupancy room will be $4,090. An apartment will be $5,115.

An all-access meal plan will cost $3,260, and an eight-meal plan will be $1,755.

Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley noted rates decreased last year. She said she hated to have an increase this year, but NCMC’s rates remained competitive.

After a recommendation from Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre, a new course fee was approved to be added to the Introduction to Behavioral Health course. The fee is $14 and will cover the cost of registering students with the Family Care Safety registry. Dean of Instruction Mitch Holder reported the registry is a background check.

The board approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford Transit Connect Wagon for $28,679 and a 2022 Ford F-250 for $40,680. The purchase will be made through Barnes-Baker of Trenton. Barnes-Baker’s bid was the lowest of three bidders on both vehicles.

Otto reported funds for the Transit Connect Wagon are coming from NCMC capital asset reserves. The vehicle will replace a 2005 Dodge Caravan. Funds for the F-250 are coming from state deferred maintenance monies. That vehicle will replace a 2005 Dodge Ram. Otto noted NCMC will keep the older vehicles for now because there is a lead time on the new vehicles. The older vehicles will then be dealt with as surplus.

Information Technology items were approved to be declared as surplus. Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett said items that can still be used will be put up for bids. Unusable items will be disposed of in accordance with NCMC Board policy.

The board waived the first reading and approved a board policy change involving a summer four-day workweek. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris recommended the policy because the board had approved a summer four-day work week each year for a while. The policy allows for a permanent adjustment for the summer workweek. Harris noted campus surveys and feedback indicated a four-day workweek and casual attire during the summer was a cost-efficient benefit to boost employee morale and increase productivity.

The resignation was approved for Life Science Instructor Dennis Sager. His last day will be July 29th. Harris noted Sager had been at NCMC for 20 years.

Trio Administrative Assistant Alyssa Black’s resignation was approved. Her last day was March 10th.

The board hired Holly Hernandez of Princeton as Trio Administrative Assistant. Richard Wilson of Boise, Idaho was hired as IT Systems Administrator. Both will start on March 28th.

Troy Figg of Chillicothe and Travis (Mike) Birkhead of Columbia were hired as adjunct instructors. Figg will teach the Industrial Technology courses, and Birkhead will teach science courses. Both will start this spring.

Sarah Musgrove of Hatfield was hired as a clinical adjunct instructor.

The board approved the Green Hills Head Start 2022-2023 Policy Council Bylaws. Head Start Director Sue Ewigman reported no changes were made from the previous year’s bylaws.

North Central Missouri College Director of Regional Programs Whitney Trump reported on the dual credit and early college programs at the NCMC Board of Trustees meeting on March 22nd.

She reported the dual credit program generated $554,256 in total tuition for the 2021-2022 school year. Fall 2021 headcount for dual credit was up 6.8% from fall 2020. Fall 2021 credit hours were up 21.9% compared to fall 2020. For spring 2022, headcount was up 6.1%, and credit hours were up 13.1% when compared to spring 2021.

Forty-four high schools were served, and the matriculation rate was 24%. Trump reported the matriculation rate was 20% last year. She explained the matriculation rate was how many dual credit students came to NCMC as college freshmen.

The early college program generated $20,412 in total tuition for the current school year. Fall 2021 headcount for early college was up 77.8% from fall 2020, and credit hours were up 104.9% for fall 2021 compared to fall 2020. For spring 2022, headcount was up 31.3%, and credit hours were up 28.5% compared to spring 2021.

Trump explained early college courses were any college classes taken by high school students outside of the traditional dual credit classes. She said she attributed a lot of the success to the Chillicothe School District deciding NCMC would be the sole provider for the district’s dual credit.

She expects an increase in online dual course enrollment in fall 2022 because of working with Savannah High School. Several online options will be added.

There will also be additional course options at NCMC’s Savannah Campus.

Trump said she is meeting with potential high schools this spring, and she is working with new Root Ed Grant-funded post-high school counselors.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported the NCMC Testing Center is getting a lot of use. The testing center now offers the Accuplacer on an as-needed basis, which helps keep students on track with enrollment.

Londre said the testing center also offers the HiSET (High School Equivalency Test). NCMC is seeing students finish the test and inquire about enrollment at the college. NCMC has tested more than 200 HiSET students.

Londre reported several programs and options are being added this fall. They include new certificates in Entrepreneurship, Robotics Skills, Robotics, and Maintenance. The offerings also include new degree emphasis areas in cyber security, networking, and food/beverage management. Londre said the Faculty Senate approved the offerings, and they are going through required state and federal approvals.

Several other programs have updated curricula. Those programs include Behavioral Health, Industrial Technology, and the Industrial Maintenance certificate.

Sterling Recker is on the Curriculum Committee. He reported the committee reviews proposals and certificates, looks at wording and prerequisites, and votes for approval or tabling. He said the committee is productive, and it gets a lot done quickly.

Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley reported Edward Neill of Princeton received the Missouri Community College Student Leadership Award for NCMC. He is a criminal justice major. Each community college selects a student.

Alley said 407 unduplicated applicants are scheduled to receive degrees and certificates at commencement this semester.

Registration for the fall begins on April 4th.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett reported on advancements on several Information Technology projects. They included a remote learning classroom upgrade. She said parts have started arriving, and IT Services is collaborating with Maintenance to store equipment until installation. The Creston equipment arrival date is still to be determined, but it is tentatively anticipated in June. Triplett noted the company keeps de-committing globally.

Work continues on the OneCard hardware upgrade and renovations to the former U. S. Bank building. She said work is underway to install internet service to the former bank building and the building’s internal wired and wireless network.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported Triplett was featured in the national magazine Ed Tech. She is pictured on the front cover.

Klaver reported things had become active in the last few days regarding community colleges.

He discussed a regional dispute of a community college’s service region and state university’s attempt to keep the community college from offering programs in their community. He did not specify which college and university were involved, but he said a letter was written with incorrect information about the community college. He was pleased with the way the situation was being handled.

There are some bills in the state legislature Klaver said are unfavorable for community colleges. He noted Missouri Community College Association presidents and chancellors have rallied together to make contacts and review letters that MCCA Chief Executive Officer and President Brian Milner submitted as a community college sector position on the issues.

Klaver has 15 visits in the next month related to the major gifts campaign for NCMC. Rich Gross is in town for meetings this week regarding the campaign, including an Executive Committee meeting on March 24th and 25th.

Klaver reported on meetings in Savannah. He said Savannah wanted to commit to NCMC.

He mentioned that NCMC Director of Regional Programs Whitney Trump had some schools out of the college’s service area want NCMC to serve them.

Klaver reported enrollment for the fall is up by 38 applications for full-time freshmen when compared to last fall’s enrollment at this time of the year. Enrollment for transfers was flat, and the number he said that was lagging was returning students. He commented things looked “reasonably positive.”

Klaver congratulated the women’s basketball team for its sixth-place finish at the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament. He said the team had a great season with 26 wins and seven losses.

Green Hills Head Start Director Janet Gott said her report indicated there were three prekindergarten spots open, but Head Start recently lost another five students. She reported recruitment training had just been completed.

Health screenings were complete, and dental audits were being done.

Gott noted a family lost its home in a fire in Brookfield, and Head Start was working with that family.

