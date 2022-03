Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The United Way of Grundy County’s business campaign fundraising drive is underway.

Funds donated locally stay in Grundy County to help organizations that focus on youth, education, the elderly, and the underserved. More than $3,960 has been collected so far, and the goal is $25,000.

Anyone who would like to donate to the United Way of Grundy County is asked to send a check to Post Office Box 146 in Trenton, Missouri 64683.

