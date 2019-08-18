Motorcyclist misses 1st deer, 2nd deer causes crash demolishing bike

A Rock Port man was hurt early Sunday in Nodaway County when the motorcycle he was operating was hit by a deer and went out of control.

Twenty-year-old James Barnhart was taken to Fairfax Community Hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash took place two miles west of Burlington Junction on Highway 136 as Barnhart had slowed the westbound motorcycle to avoid striking a deer crossing the road when a second deer hit the rear of the motorcycle. The motorcycle went out of control, traveled off the right side of the road, and came to rest on its side.

The motorcycle was demolished and Barnhart was wearing safety equipment.