Missouri Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend

The highway patrol reports a Browning resident, 30-year old Bryce Ross, was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County and accused of felony counts of driving while intoxicated and no drivers license. In addition, Ross was accused of failing to have two headlamps. The patrol also indicated there was a felony Scotland County warrant accusing Ross of probation violation and a felony Livingston County warrant accusing him of driving without a drivers license. Ross was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

Two Richmond residents, Austin Hougardy and Paige Ainsworth, both 24, were arrested in Ray County and accused of felony possession of heroin. Each was also accused of possessing drug paraphernalia. In addition, Hougardy was accused of driving while suspended and Ms. Ainsworth was accused of littering. Both were taken to the Ray County Jail.

Thirty-six-year-old Justin Williams of Richmond was arrested in Ray County and accused of felony driving while revoked. There also was a Ray County warrant accusing him of child neglect. Williams was taken to the Ray County Jail.

Forty-year-year-old Thornton Watkins of Kansas City was arrested in Ray County and accused of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. There also was a misdemeanor Jackson County warrant. Watkins was taken to the Ray County Jail.

A 26-year-old Richmond resident, Trinity Kirkham, was arrested in DeKalb County and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance and prescription medicine. Kirkham also was accused of possessing drug paraphernalia and speeding. He was released on a summons pending a warrant.

An Eagleville resident, 26-year old Kody Bradley, was arrested in Harrison County and accused of speeding 80 miles an hour in a 55 zone, driving while revoked or suspended, second or subsequent, no proof of insurance, not wearing a seat belt, and a window tint violation. Bradley was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A 19-year old Kearney resident, Paiton Gage, was arrested in Ray County and accused of felony possession of prescription pills and THC wax, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver’s license. Gage was taken to the Ray County Jail.

An independence man, 41-year old Brian Day, was arrested in Ray County and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. Day was taken to the Ray County Jail.