Trenton man arrested for failing to appear in court

A Trenton man, whom officials say failed to appear for a scheduled probation violation hearing at the courthouse on Thursday was arrested later in the day.

Fifty-eight-year-old James Irving Lewellen is held in jail on a ten thousand dollar bond on the failure to appear in court warrant. A ten percent cash deposit will be allowed. Lewellen has been scheduled for the September 12th docket in Division One of Grundy County circuit court.

Lewellen’s probation has been suspended on original charges of possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid as well as resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, both from December 2017, in Grundy County.