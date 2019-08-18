Gallatin man escapes injury, two from Jamesport hurt in Saturday crash

Two Jamesport residents were hurt Saturday afternoon when a mini-van hit the side of a pickup truck two miles south of Jamesport.

The driver of the van, 69-year old Gerald Souders, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. A passenger in the van, 51-year old Esther Miller was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 74-year old Robert Chester of Gallatin, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened at Nickel Avenue and 330th Street as the northbound van failed to yield and hit the driver’s side of the westbound pickup truck.

The van was demolished and the pickup had extensive damage. The driver of the pickup, Robert Chester, was wearing a seat belt, however, the two occupants in the van were not.