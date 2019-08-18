Delinquent tax sale set for Monday, August 26 at the Grundy County Courthouse

As of the time of the publication of this article, there are 98 properties listed for the annual delinquent tax sale scheduled for Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Grundy County Courthouse. The sale begins at 10 o’clock.

Collector Treasurer Barbara Harris is requesting those interested in being a possible bidder at the tax sale to come to her office (2nd floor of the courthouse) so they can be assigned a number to bid with. Information also will be obtained in advance including name, address, and telephone number.

Of the 98 properties, Leisure Lake has the most with 35 followed by Trenton Township with 30. Other townships on the list include Franklin with 17, Liberty with 8, Wilson with 7, and one property in Harrison Township.

Properties with three years of back taxes due are offered in what’s called the first sale. Those with four years of back taxes due are available for the second sale. Properties with five years or delinquent taxes are offered in the third sale. In each case, Collector-Treasurer Harris reports these properties have to sell for the amount of taxes against it. BUT, those that don’t and eventually make to the fourth sale can be sold for ANY amount.

The Collector-Treasurer’s office has a printed copy of the locations subject to the August 26th sale. The office also has developed a list of answers to frequently asked questions about the process.