A Newtown resident was hurt in Sullivan County when the van she was driving overturned off Route E west of Milan.

Twenty-seven-year-old Judith Vasquez was taken by private vehicle to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with minor injuries.

The accident happened five miles west of Milan on Route E as the westbound van slid off the left side of the road and overturned.

There was moderate damage to the van and the patrol reports Vasquez was wearing a seat belt.