Grundy County Commission to meet with new MoDOT engineer

The Missouri Department of Transportation has a new area engineer serving 11 area counties including Grundy.

Randy Mendenhall is scheduled to introduce himself during the regular meeting next Tuesday of the Grundy County Commission. Mendenhall is to be at the courthouse in Trenton at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, August 20, 2019.

Mendenhall is MoDOT’s area engineer working in the counties of Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan. The northwest district office for MoDOT is in St. Joseph. There are area offices in Chillicothe and Cameron.

Mendenhall has replaced Austin Hibler as the area engineer for the local area and before him, Tonya Lohman held that administrative job for MoDOT.

The only other appearance on the Grundy County Commission agenda on Tuesday is the weekly appearance at 10 o’clock by Steve Tracy of the Grundy County Ambulance Service.