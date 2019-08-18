Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions nets $156,300

The Missouri State Fair celebrated Youth in Agriculture Day, sponsored by the Missouri Department of Agriculture, Saturday, Aug. 17. The annual Sale of Champions highlighted the day, raising $156,300!

The Grand Champion Steer was exhibited by Gage Baker of Fulton. His 1325-pound Crossbred steer sold for a record price of $39,500 and was purchased by CFM Insurance, Inc., Concordia; and The Climate Corporation and Bayer. Additional funds for the Grand Champion Steer were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The beef was donated to the Missouri Food Bank Association/Feeding Missouri.

The Grand Champion Barrow was exhibited by Macie Wolf of Reeds. Macie’s 262-pound Crossbred hog was purchased for $18,250 by Edward Jones and the following Edward Jones Associates: Shane Adrian, Moberly; Roger Bennett, Trenton; Ryan Beumer, Marshall; Craig Bolger, Independence; Jim Bonderer, Chillicothe; Alan Brandt, Warrensburg; Kevin Brown, Bowling Green; Darren Collier, Carthage; Stan Davis, Clinton; Ann Echelmeier, Columbia; Tim Erickson, Bolivar; Steve Farr, Warrensburg; Jamie Fisher, Quincy, IL; Joe Fluty, Sedalia; Bill Fretwell, Columbia; Patrick Goodknight, Joplin; Doug Hammer, Independence; Mark Harrison, Chillicothe; Tom Hissink, Nevada; Bill Hudson, Kansas City; Shannon Isaacson, Macon; Alan Kimbel, Warrenton; Paul Kissick, Kirksville; Adam Kliethermes, Independence; George Koepp, Raytown; Derrick Krause, Marshall; Matt Kueny, Boonville; J. R. Lawless, Columbia; Matt Logan, Pleasant Hill; Lon Luckert, Brookfield; JD Manning, Clinton; Brian Massey, Webb City; Mark Matthews, St. Joseph; Virgil McDonald, Sedalia; George Morse, Harrisonville; Matt Peiter, Boonville; David Reid, Higginsville; Lance Reynolds, Boonville; Mike Rogers, Bethany; Dennis Sieger, Clinton; Carl Simpson, Butler; John Skinner, Blue Springs; Doug Turnbough, Odessa; Brian Yarbrough, Excelsior Springs; BTC Bank with locations in Albany, Beaman, Bethany, Boonville, Carrollton, Chillicothe, Gallatin, Maysville, Osborn, Pattonsburg & Trenton, MO; and Lamoni, IA; and the Jerry Litton Family Memorial Foundation; along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The pork was donated to the Missouri FFA Leadership Foundation.

Reagan Rodgers of Savannah exhibited the Grand Champion Market Lamb. Her Crossbred lamb weighed 139 pounds and was purchased for $16,000 by the MU Sigma Alpha-Alpha Chi Sorority; Heimer & Associates, Inc., Rodney Heimer, Quincy, IL; Heimer Hampshires, Jesse & Amy Heimer, Taylor; and Passion for Pigs Veterinary Services LLC, Dr. Stephen Patterson, Shelbina; along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The meat was donated to the University of Missouri’s Livestock Judging Team.

The Grand Champion Pen of Meat Rabbits was exhibited by Gunnar Fisher of Verona. Gunnar’s New Zealand Black rabbits weighed an average of 4.75 pounds. His pen of rabbits was purchased by the Missouri State Rabbit Producers Association, along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters for $2,500. The rabbit meat was donated to Reach Church Feeding MOCO Food Pantry in Montgomery City.

Stephen Thomson of Salisbury exhibited the Grand Champion Pen of Chickens. Stephen’s broilers weighed an average of 8.1 pounds and were purchased by Regional Missouri Bank with locations in Glasgow, Keytesville, Marceline, Paris & Salisbury, along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters for $5,000. The chicken was donated to the University of Missouri’s Livestock Judging Team.

The Grand Champion Meat Goat was exhibited by Skyler Scotten of Nevada. Skyler’s Boer goat weighed 92 pounds and was purchased for $7,000 by Edward Jones and Edward Jones Associates; and the following Missouri State Fair Concessionaires & Commercial Exhibitors: Allen Dennis Concessions, Inc.; Broomfield Foods; Brown’s Fudge Shop, Inc.; Bud Stage; Chuck & Dee’s; Exclusive Home Products; Grigsby Enterprise, LLC; Jackson’s Smokehouse, LLC; Kim-Laine Concessions; Lakeside Concessions; M & M Concessions/Truck’s Place/Little Truck’s; Marshall Service Company; McKinney Food Services; Shallow Concessions; Signs by L & J; Timberline Traders; Versa Products; Webster Enterprises; and Westmoreland Concessions; along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The goat meat was donated to the University of Missouri’s Livestock Judging Team.

Mikaela Rojas of New Boston exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Steer. Mikaela’s 1350-pound Crossbred steer was purchased for $17,000 by Edward Jones and Edward Jones Associates; and Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate, Chas Wheeler, Paris; along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The beef was donated to the University of Missouri’s Livestock Judging Team.

Mackenzie Mawson of Archie showed the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow. Mackenzie’s 270-pound Crossbred barrow was purchased for $23,750 by ADM Animal Nutrition/MoorMan’s ShowTec and Missouri State Fair Concessionaires & Commercial Exhibitors; along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters.

Tayton Dains of Rockville showed the Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb. Tayton’s Crossbred lamb weighed 145 pounds and was purchased for $11,000 by RIBUS, Inc., Steve Peirce, St. Louis; and the Grant Company, Eric Grant, St. Joseph. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The meat was donated to the University of Missouri’s Livestock Judging Team.

The Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Meat Rabbits was exhibited by Codi Viehmann of New Florence. Codi’s Californian rabbits weighed an average of 5.1 pounds and sold for $4,500 to State Senator Jeanie Riddle, Mokane (District 10) and State Representative Jeff Porter, Montgomery City (District 42); along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The rabbit meat was donated to Reach Church Feeding MOCO Food Pantry in Montgomery City.

Stephen Thomson of Salisbury also exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Chickens. Stephen’s broilers weighed an average of 7.2 pounds and sold for $3,700 to Regional Missouri Bank, along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The chicken was donated to the Missouri Food Bank Association/Feeding Missouri.

Adam Rhoades of Centralia exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat, which weighed 96 pounds and sold for $6,500 to the MU Independent Aggies, along with Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters. The goat meat was donated to the University of Missouri’s Livestock Judging Team.

The last lot of the sale was the Limited Edition Youth in Agriculture Commemorative Belt Buckle, which was purchased by RIBUS, Inc., Steve Peirce, St. Louis for $1,600.

Wayne Yokley, Chairman of the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Committee and Superintendent of the Sale of Champions, said the huge success of this sale is attributed to the tremendous support received from all of the Youth in Agriculture sponsors. Proceeds from the sale go to the exhibitors and to Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture scholarships.