Motorcyclist from St. Joseph killed in crash four miles south of Faucett

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Highway 371, four miles south of Faucett, on September 24, 2023, at 1:40 p.m. The crash involved a 2021 Harley Davidson, driven by Jackie D. Chappell, 64, of St. Joseph, Missouri, and a 2005 Dodge 1500 Pickup, driven by Steven M. Humes, 66, of DeKalb, Missouri.

According to the report provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Dodge 1500 Pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line and entered the northbound lane of Highway 371. The front bumper of the Dodge Pickup struck the Harley Davidson head-on. As a result of the impact, Chappell was ejected from his motorcycle.

Both vehicles traveled off the east side of the roadway after the collision. The Dodge Pickup came to rest on its wheels facing south, while the Harley Davidson settled on its wheels facing north.

Chappell was pronounced dead at the scene by Buchanan County EMS personnel, Emily Sweet, at 1:54 p.m.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Blue Knight Towing of St. Joseph.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s investigation into the crash was assisted by Corporal C.M. Dollard and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.

Related