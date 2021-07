Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs man sustained moderate injuries when a motorcycle ran off the road one mile west of Jamesport Thursday morning, July 22.

Emergency medical services transported 51-year-old Leslie Keasling to Liberty Hospital.

The motorcycle traveled east on Highway 6 before it failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the road. Extensive damage was reported for the motorcycle.

The Patrol notes Keasling was wearing safety equipment.

