Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Harrison County Health Department will distribute free school supplies at a Back to School Safety Fair. The event will be at the fairgrounds of Bethany on August 16 from 5 o’clock to 6:30 in the evening.

There will also be an outdoor movie, educational booths, food, lead and car seat checks, giveaways, and COVID-19 vaccines.

The Harrison County Health Department has partnered with Shoes from the Heart again, and brand new shoes will be provided for free to the first 50 participants who sign up. Children must be between the ages of five and 18. The deadline to sign up is July 30th.

Call the health department to sign up for the shoe distribution or for more information on the Back to School Safety Fair in Bethany on August 16 at 660-425-6324.

Related