Motorcycle crash on 9th Street in Trenton injures driver; multiple citations issued

The Trenton Police Department reports a Trenton resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries when a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle collided at the intersection of Ninth and Rural streets Wednesday evening.

Police Officer Kami Nelson reports the motorcycle driver, 22-year-old Billy Jo Brown, had visible abrasions and was seen by Grundy County Emergency Medical Services but refused further medical treatment. SUV driver 73-year-old Genevia Brown of Galt reportedly declined medical treatment.

A witness said Billy Jo Brown was driving in the westbound lane of Ninth Street at a high rate of speed for rainy conditions. The motorcycle began to swerve, skidded, and crossed the line into the center turning lane before colliding with the SUV.

The motorcycle received damage to the front and the right side, it was towed from the scene. The SUV had non-disabling damage to its front end, driver’s side fender, and undercarriage in that area, and it was driven from the scene.

Billy Jo Brown was cited for failing to properly display vehicle license plates, failure to carry a driver’s license when operating a motor vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility on a motor vehicle, and careless and imprudent driving.