Chillicothe’s 35th Annual Chautauqua in the Park announced

The 35th Annual Chautauqua in the Park will be held September 7-8, 2019 at Simpson Park in Chillicothe, Missouri. This annual event, sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chillicothe Area Arts Council, and presented by Hedrick Medical Center, has a wide variety of entertainment, activities, artists, crafts, and food.

Vendor registration is now open for this two-day juried fine arts and crafts show. Each year, the Chautauqua has over 100 booths representing many different types of crafts and art, as well as food and farmers’ market offerings. Many vendors return each year for this successful, well-attended event.

Booth guidelines, as stated in the application, require that “all items sold need to be quality, original, handcrafted and/or creatively and artistically enhanced by the seller. Color photos showing the detail of merchandise representative of the work to be exhibited and sold must be submitted with the application and

payment.”

Single or double spaces are available for craft booths. Space is also available for single food booths sponsored by either non-profit organizations or for-profit ventures. These booths are generally located along the trails, interspersed with the craft booths in addition to the center circle area near the entertainment stage.

Farmers’ Market booths are also available for those individuals or organizations who wish to sell items that are homegrown or homemade by the vendor. Generally, baked and prepared items in these booths are sold in whole quantities (half dozen, dozen, loaf, by the jar, whole pies, etc.) These booths are grouped together near the center of the park.

“This is always a great weekend for our community and for northwest Missouri,” according to Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have vendors and attendees from several states and all over north, west and central Missouri. If you are looking for a great way to market your handmade craft or art, we believe you can’t find a better place to get the word out about your business.”

Entertainment is provided throughout the weekend in the center of the park and draws a large crowd each year. “Our entertainment stage has a strong line-up of local and regional musical and storytelling talent on both days of the festival,” explained Mary Lou Vandeventer, Administrator of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council. “We have some great acts booked this year – we hope you will join us.”

The festival takes place over two days in Simpson Park on Washington Street in Chillicothe. From FridaySunday, the park is closed to car and truck traffic, golf carts, bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, scooters, etc. for the safety of all participants. Vendor setup time is provided on Friday afternoon and evening and on Saturday morning. Parking for attendees is available in and around the park, with a limited number of handicapped spaces available for those individuals with a handicapped license plate or official handicapped permit. Those needing handicapped parking or assistance should enter through the Walnut Street gate of Simpson Park.

The regular registration deadline for all booths is Wednesday, July 31, 2019. After that date, applications will be accepted on a space-available basis, and a late fee will be applied.

Applications for a craft, food or farmers’ market vendor are available online at THIS LINK, from the Commerce Center offices at 514 Washington Street in downtown Chillicothe or by calling the Chillicothe Area Chamber office at 660-646-4050.