Trenton Police Department reports counterfeit money at area banks

The Trenton Police Department reports counterfeit money has been discovered at two banks in the last couple of weeks.

Detective Jerry Smith says two $100 counterfeit bills found last week were copies of real bills. He notes two $100 counterfeit bills reported this week had a waxy feel and said “Motion Picture Purposes” and “In Props We Trust” on them. Smith adds the prop money appears to have been ordered online and encourages businesses to look at “big bills” closely before accepting them.

The Trenton Police Department has no suspects regarding the counterfeit money and the names of the banks where it was found have not been released.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 359-5557.