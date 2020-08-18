Mosaic Life Care Foundation approvers “EmPowerU program” to be free of charge over next five years

The Mosaic Life Care Foundation Board of Trustees approved a change in the emPowerU fee structure for the next five years.

EmPowerU educational programming will be offered free of charge through the next five years for school districts in the Foundation’s 31 county service region in northwest Missouri and adjacent counties in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa.

Foundation Board of Trustees President, Bill Grimwood, said there are approximately 3,700 sixth graders in our region who could attend emPowerU programming. “The new structure will allow emPowerU to reach all students across our region,” Grimwood said. “We need young leaders to embrace diversity and inclusion in our communities.”

The Foundation board made the decision to ensure equitable access to emPowerU educational programming for school districts. The board made a five-year commitment to offer the sixth-grade Civic Engagement Immersion and e2 Fellowship high school leadership programs free of charge.

Dr. Doug Van Zyl, Saint Joseph School District superintendent, said the commitment supports educational efforts in the region. “With the pressure being placed on the educational community today, it is great to have a partner that is willing to help alleviate some of that pressure,” Van Zyl said. “Not only with financial assistance but also offering more learning experiences for our students.”

Mosaic Life Care Foundation has dedicated finances to offer programs free of charge. Foundation President, Julie Gaddie, Ph.D., said the Foundation felt it was important to give all students in the region a chance to experience emPowerU programming. “This equates to a financial commitment of $2 million through 2025 in support of youth-focused leadership development,” Gaddie said.

EmPowerU offers civic engagement programs where youth are encouraged to think creatively, work collaboratively and problem solve real-life challenges and opportunities.

For more information, please contact Devran Brower, director of Program Operations, at 816.271.7910 or see the EmPowerU section of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation website.

