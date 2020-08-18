Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri announces newest member of Board of Directors

The newest member of The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri Board of Directors is Kyle Stith.

A native of Caldwell County, Stith graduated from Polo High School in 2009 and earned a degree from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Pharmacy in 2015. Currently, he is a licensed funeral director and co-owns the Stith Funeral Home with his wife, Erin. They serve the communities of Jamesport, Gallatin, Lathrop, and Polo. Stith Funeral Home was founded in 2015.

Stith will represent Caldwell, Clinton, and Daviess Counties on the Community Foundation Board. He replaces Michael Poland of Cameron and the late Phil Tate of Gallatin. The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri Inc was established in 2009 as a public charity with a 501(c)3 designation from the IRS which allows donor maximum tax advantages while supporting their favorite charities.

In addition to his appointment, Kyle Stith serves on the Polo Education Foundation, is a member of the Lathrop Rotary Club, the Gallatin and Jamesport Lions Clubs, the Polo Masonic Lodge #232 and he serves on several local cemetery boards.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares