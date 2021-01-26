Montana woman injured after crashing on Route Y

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Montana woman sustained minor injuries when a car failed to yield to a sports utility vehicle in Excello on Monday afternoon, January 25th.

An ambulance transported the driver of the SUV, 57-year-old Lisa Rapien of Grey Cliff, Montana to the Samaritan Hospital in Macon. No injuries were reported for the driver of the car, 69-year-old Glenda Bailey of Macon.

The car traveled east on Route Y before allegedly pulling into the path of the SUV, which headed north on Highway 63.

Both drivers wore seat belts.

