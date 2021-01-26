12-year-old girl and 49-year-old woman die in crash on ice-covered Highway 6 near Novinger

Reddit Share Pin Share 18 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two passengers in a sports utility vehicle died as the result of the SUV losing control on ice and hitting a transit van nine miles west of Novinger on Monday afternoon, January 25th.

A 12-year-old girl from Kirksville and 49-year-old Robin Wasson of Milan were pronounced dead at the scene by the Adair County coroner. An ambulance transported SUV driver, 31-year-old Carlos Varelas of Milan, to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries. Van driver 47-year-old Daniel Dile of Green Castle was treated at the scene and released.

The SUV traveled east on Highway 6 before crossing the center line and striking the westbound van. Both SUV passengers were ejected.

The Patrol’s Crash Investigation Unit assisted at the scene of the crash, as well as the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, and Ambulance.

The Patrol notes Dile and Wasson wore seat belts, but it is unknown if Varelas or the 12-year-old-girl wore seat belts.

