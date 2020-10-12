MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of October 12, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the north Missouri area for the week of September Oct. 12 – 18.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through 2021. Traffic will switch to head-to-head in the southbound lanes on Monday, Oct. 11. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 169, Routes 48, B, E, and DD – Bridge flushing, Oct. 13 – 16

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from I-29 to Route M, Oct. 13 – 16

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Oct. 13 – 16

Buchanan County

I-29 – Concrete repair work as part of a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through late October. On Monday, Oct. 12, crews are scheduled to begin work on the southbound concrete approaches to the Pigeon Creek Bridge, located near the 39.6-mile marker. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane at the bridge with a 12-foot width restriction. Crews will begin working in the driving lane first, followed by the passing lane.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Resurfacing project from I-29 (Exit 50) to Route FF through early November. Operations will be conducted at night, Sunday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. No work is planned overnight on Saturdays. Some intersections and ramps throughout the project may briefly close during paving. The following nightly CLOSURES are planned for Sunday, Oct. 11 through Wednesday, Oct. 14:

The ramp from northbound I-29 to U.S. Route 169 (Exit 44)

The ramp from U.S. Route 169 to I-29 southbound (Exit 44)

The driveway to Love’s Truck Stop at Leonard Road

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work southbound just north of Charles Street, Oct. 12 – 13

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work southbound at Francis Street, Oct. 12 – 30

I-229, U.S. Routes 36 and 169, and Route AC – Bridge maintenance, Oct. 13 – 16

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Longhorn Drive to Saler Drive, Oct. 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Antelope Drive to Longhorn Drive, Oct. 14 – 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Tater Hill Creek, 1.1 miles west of U.S. Route 65 through mid-December.

U.S. Route 24 – Flood repair from the Moss Creek Bridge to the Missouri River Bridge through October. The shoulders in this section will be closed for the duration of the project. Temporary signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through late October

Route 116 – Striping as part of a resurfacing project from east of Plattsburg to Route A/33 in Lathrop through Oct. 12. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route K – CLOSED to through traffic for pothole patching from Route NN to 316th Street, Oct. 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southeast Powell Road (Outer 35) – CLOSED to through traffic for pothole patching, Oct. 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route K – CLOSED to through traffic for pothole patching from 278th Street to Route U, Oct. 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 33 – CLOSED for permit work at Cedar Street, Oct. 15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through Oct. 16. This includes Saturday work.

I-35 – Ramp CLOSED for concrete replacement southbound at the truck parking (81-mile marker), Oct. 13, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-35 – Concrete replacement at various spots southbound from Route H (84-mile marker, Harrison County) to Route DD (72-mile marker), Oct. 14 – 16. The work zones will be short in length and may remain up around-the-clock.

Route V – Drainage work from Quick Avenue to Quarry Road, Oct. 13 – 14

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Route 6, Oct. 15

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, Oct. 16

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Ervens Branch, 0.4 miles north of Route W, through early November.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – Shoulder work from Stanberry to Route M, Oct. 13 – 14

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from Route B to just east of 470th Road, Oct. 14

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk work in Trenton from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge through mid-October. This includes Saturday work.

Harrison County

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Coal Creek through mid-January.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through Oct. 16. This includes Saturday work.

I-35 – Concrete replacement at various spots southbound from Route H (84-mile marker) to Route DD (72-mile marker, Daviess County), Oct. 14 – 16. The work zones will be short in length and may remain up around-the-clock.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek and Big Slough bridges, east of Route AB, and Stream and Florida Creek bridges, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route H – Pavement repair project from Route A to 350th Street. The project is expected to begin Oct. 6 and continue through late October. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route A – Pavement repair and overlay from Route H to U.S. Route 71. The project is expected to begin Oct. 6 and continue through late October. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route H – Periodic CLOSURES for permit work south of 375th Street, Oct. 10 – 15, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. This includes Saturday work.

Route 113 – Shoulder work from Burlington Junction to Route 46, Oct. 13 – 16

Routes E and N – Pothole patching, Oct. 13 – 16

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

