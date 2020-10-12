Audio: Missouri agency offering free help to Missourians with Medicare coverage

The state Department of Insurance and Commerce is offering free assistance to Missourians with Medicare coverage during the open enrollment period.

State officials say the CLAIM program has more than 225 trained and certified volunteers to provide free, unbiased counseling and education. Missourians can review their plan options and costs – or change their Medicare coverage – between October 15th and December 7th. Six volunteers saved Missourians nearly 110-thousand dollars last fall by helping them enroll in a different Part D prescription drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan. There’s an emphasis on phone counseling this year due to COVID-19.

you can make an appointment online at THIS LINK or by calling 1-800-390-3330.

