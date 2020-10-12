Missouri’s new version of “Show Me Strong” COVID-19 Dashboard has reporting errors

Missouri launched a new version of the Show Me Strong COVID-19 Public Health Dashboard Sept. 28 to integrate pandemic response data across public health, economic, employment, and social impact indicators.

This single point of access provides recovery information with greater detail and specificity across the various sectors and also seeks to streamline data reporting, however, a database extract error on October 10 resulting in incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that 5,020 cases had been added in 24 hours.

Dr. Randall Williams, the health and human services director, stated when this issue was initially raised Saturday morning, the dashboard team began working through the data to identify the problem and were working through the weekend to correct the underlying issue.

Team members have examined the system issue and have been working to resolve it. The Show Me Strong COVID-19 Public Health Dashboard will be updated once that resolution is complete.

One key aim of transitioning to the new EpiTrax system is to standardize data management, and, thereby, prevent data reporting issues in the future. The department notes that all new cases have still been, and will continue to be reported to local public health agencies for case investigation.

The mentioned issues were limited to cumulative reporting on the Show-Me-Strong COVID-19 Public Health Dashboard.

