MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for week of June 18

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northern Missouri region planned for the week of June 18 – 24 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, mowing, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, litter pick up and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. (Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes.) This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to Route A (Nodaway County), June 18 – 22

Atchison County

I-29 – Pavement repair from mile marker 124 near the Iowa state line to mile marker 111 near Route 111, June 18 – 22

U.S. Route 275 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, June 18 – 22

Buchanan County

Route 759 – Pavement repair of the railroad crossing northbound from Hickory Street to Florence Road, June 18 – 21. This includes overnight lane closures.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance on the Brushy Creek Bridge, June 18 – 21. This includes overnight lane closures.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing and resurfacing project from the Missouri River to the Iowa state line, June 18 – 23. This project includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Chariton County

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route JJ/F to Route 5, June 19, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 – Bridge maintenance at the Salt Creek and Brush Creek Bridges, June 19

Clinton County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the McGuire Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through July. A signed detour is in place.

Route C – Shoulder work from Route 116 to Route CC, June 18 – 20

Route C – Resurfacing project from Route 116 to Route CC, June 21 – 22. (A pilot car and a flagger will direct traffic through the work zone.)

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

I-35 – Pavement repair from mile marker 58 near Route BB to mile marker 51 near Cameron, June 18 – 22

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement resurfacing and realignment project at the Route 33 North/Route M junction. Traffic is head-to-head in the eastbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through July 3 and includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Gentry County

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Ettieville Road to 520th Road near Darlington, June 19, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, June 18 – 23. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Harrison County

Route AA/H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-35 overpass. The bridge will be closed through July. One lane of I-35 may be closed in each direction during the project.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, June 18 – 23. This includes a 16-foot width restriction and will include overnight lane closures.

Route YY – CLOSED for a resurfacing project, June 22, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

Route UU – Pothole patching, June 18

Route B – Bridge maintenance at the I-29 Bridge, June 18 – 19

I-29 – Resurfacing project from Route W to Route 118, June 18 – 22

U.S. Route 159 – Bridge maintenance at the Little Tarkio Creek Bridge, June 20 – 21

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder improvements from just east of Route 11 to Route 5, June 18 – 23. This project includes a 16-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing and resurfacing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, June 18 – 23. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route A – Pothole patching from Route 190 to Route W, June 19 – 20

Route Y – Pothole patching from Route 190 to Route W, June 21 – 22

Mercer County

Routes C and JJ – Pothole patching, June 18 – 22

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, June 18 – 23. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Route A to just north of Route 48 (Andrew County), June 18 – 22

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder improvements from east of the city limits of Maryville to Route 46 in Ravenwood, June 18 – 22

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Worth County

Route AA – CLOSED for a resurfacing project, June 18 and June 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Like this: Like Loading...