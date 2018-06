The Galt Board of Aldermen has appointed two individuals to the positions of Mayor and Alderman at Large.

Jessica Gannon has been appointed as Mayor, and Jay Blackburn has been appointed as the Alderman at Large. They will take their oath of office at the next board of aldermen meeting.

The board passed an updated nuisance and deteriorated or damaged buildings ordinance as well as a floodplain management ordinance.

City Clerk Ashley Boren says no major changes were made to the ordinances.

