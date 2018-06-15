More scams hit Livingston County

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a scam involving emails and other notifications sent from outside the United States to local citizens.

The emails and notifications inform a citizen that the scammer has evidence of him or having an affair and demand a specific amount of money to “destroy evidence” to not make it known.

Cox says this is a rip-off, and the scammers are looking for individuals who are paranoid about personal events in their lives. He encourages anyone who receives an email with the scam to delete it.

He advises anyone who has “fallen prey” to the scam should report it to local law enforcement.

