MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of September 13, 2021

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of September 13 – 19.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. *

U.S. Route 71 – Electrical utility work just north of Route T, Sept. 9 – 15

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through September. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Routes D, E, U, V, W & Z – Resurfacing project through September. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

U.S. Route 136 – Erosion repair project at the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, NE through October.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, NE, Sept. 13 – 17

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Sept. 13 – 17

Route M – Pothole patching from Route C to the Iowa state line, Sept. 16

Buchanan County

Business Loop 29 (Pear Street) – Communication utility work from Ajax Road to Easton Road, through Sept 24

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14), through September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-229 – Concrete replacement from I-29 to 22nd Street through September. This includes around-the-clock lane closures.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Culvert repair project from Karnes Road to Floral Avenue, through early October. Southbound traffic is shifted, and no left turns are permitted within the project limits.

Route 752 – Driveway asphalt work approximately 0.25 miles west of 22nd Street, Sept. 13

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge flushing, Sept. 13 – 16

Routes AB and C – Pothole patching, Sept. 13 – 16

I-29 outer roads – Pothole patching near Faucett, Sept. 14 – 15

Caldwell County

Route B – Pothole patching from Route U to the end of state maintenance (New York to Nettleton), Sept. 13 – 17

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.25 miles east of I-35, Sept. 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Route 41 – Bridge deck repair at the Wakenda Chute Bridge south of U.S. Route 24, Sept. 13 – 14. This is an around-the-clock lane closure with temporary traffic signals in place.

Chariton County

Routes K and KK – CLOSED for railroad maintenance at the Kansas City District crossing near Keytesville, 8 a.m. Sept. 13 through 5 p.m. Sept. 15

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work, Sept. 14 – 16

135th Street – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at Route E, Sept. 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.25 miles east of U.S. Route 69, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DeKalb County

Taylor Road – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at eastbound U.S. Route 36, Sept. 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Frost Road to Gridley Road, 4 miles north of U.S. Route 36, Sept. 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route NN – Pothole patching, Sept. 13 – 17

Route Y – Resurfacing project from Route 6 and Route E (Mercer County), Sept. 15 – 29. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Harrison County

Route MM – Pothole patching, Sept. 13 – 14

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck repair at the I-35 overpass in Bethany, Sept. 13 – 16

I-35 – Lane closure for bridge deck repair over the interstate at Exit 92 in Bethany, Sept. 13 – 16

Route OO – Pothole patching, Sept. 15

Route T – Pothole patching from Route A to U.S. Route 136, Sept. 16

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through early September. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route 118 – Bridge deck repair at the I-29 overpass in Mound City, Sept. 13 – 17. Temporary traffic signals and a 16-foot width restriction will be in place around the clock.

Route B – Pothole patching, Sept. 13 – 17

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repairs in the eastbound driving lane between Keene Drive and Route 5, near Marceline, through Sept. 16. A 14-foot width restriction and speed limit reduction will be in place until repairs are completed.

Route C – CLOSED for guardrail repairs at the West Yellow Creek Bridge, between Route CC and Jaguar Drive, Sept. 13 – 16, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Route B – Bridge deck repairs at the Parsons Creek Bride west of Route 139, Sept. 15 – 17. This is an around-the-clock lane closure with temporary traffic signals in place.

Livingston County

Routes B, DD & K – Shoulder work, Sept. 13 – 17

U.S. Route 36 westbound – Bridge deck repairs at the Blackwell Creek bridge 1 mile east of U.S. Route 65, Sept. 14 – 15. This is an around-the-clock lane closure.

U.S. Route 36 westbound – Core drilling from Chillicothe to the Caldwell County line, Sept. 17

Mercer County

Route D – Electrical utility work from Route A to 1.8 miles east of Route U through Sept. 30

Route Y – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 6 (Grundy County), Sept. 15 – 29. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from Icon Road to just west of Route 113 through September

Route C – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to the Atchison County line, Sept. 13 – 14

Route D – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route KK, Sept. 15

Route KK – Pothole patching from Route C to U.S. Route 136, Sept. 17

Worth County

Route M – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 169 to Denver, Sept. 13

Route 46 – Shoulder retrieving from U.S. Route 169 to Allendale, Sept. 14 – 15

