Nelson bound to Division One on theft charge in Caldwell County

A case involving a felony stealing charge has been bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court for the Braymer man charged with two counts of first degree murder in Johnson County for the death of two Wisconsin men.

Online court information shows 27 year old Garland Joseph Nelson appeared via Webex in the Associate Division of Caldwell County Circuit Court September 10th for a preliminary hearing. The court found probable cause to believe he committed the felony as charged, and a formal arraignment in Division One is scheduled for October 12th.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Nelson of convincing another man that Nelson owned a semi tractor parked at a Braymer residence. Nelson requested the semi be moved, allegedly without the actual owner’s consent.

In the murder case, Nelson has also been charged with two counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and armed criminal action. He also faces one count each of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin in Johnson County June 6th, 2022. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 2nd, 2022.

A probable cause statement accused Nelson of shooting Nick and Justin Diemel, putting their bodies into 55-gallon barrels, and burning the bodies. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported the remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.

