Dorris Rider Art Gallery featuring “Local Artists Showcase 13” is now open

A collection of works by area artists has begun the 2021-2022 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “Local Artists Showcase 13” is now open and runs through October 8.

The show includes 38 artworks by 21 different artists, seven of which are showing in the gallery for the first time. The art has been made with a variety of mediums, including oil, acrylic, charcoal, photography, and many more.

“Once again, this exhibit shows a wide range of the local artistic talent,” said Gallery Director Jim Norris. “It’s great to see so many returning artists who have contributed to this show for years, and the newcomers have certainly added to the excitement and quality of the art.”

The exhibit marks a return to shows in the gallery after being closed during last school year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks are not required to enter the gallery but are recommended on the NCMC campus.

For more information, please contact Norris at 357-6345 or by email at [email protected].

The Rider Art Gallery is located in the Frey Administrative Center on the NCMC campus. Regular hours are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, as well as selected weekend and evening hours by appointment.

