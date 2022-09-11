MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 12, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the North Missouri region for the week of Sept. 12 – 18.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – Patching and resurfacing project from Route 111 near Exit 107 to Exit 99 near Corning, through October. The road may be narrowed to one lane in each direction in two-mile increments. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Missouri River to I-29 through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route B – Pothole patching from K Avenue to L Avenue, Sept. 14

Route OO – Pothole patching from Route W to 300th Street, Sept. 14

Route J – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Mahogany Avenue, Sept. 15

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through December. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The westbound on/off ramps at Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) are closed through early December. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Loop 29 (Pear Street) – CLOSED around the clock for a drainage improvement project from 29th Street to 30th Street, Sept. 12 – 13 (Contractor: BRS Construction, LLC)

Route 6 – Permit/utilities work from 90th Road to 110th Road, Sept. 12 – 16

Route Z – Permit/utilities work from Cook Road to Bermond Road, Sept. 12 – 16

Route V – CLOSED for pavement repair from Sparta Road to Brownell Road, Sept. 13 – 14, 8 a.m to 2 p.m. daily

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through October. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line through late September. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Route P to Route W, Sept 12 – 13,

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 65 in Carrollton to the east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through mid-October. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road U.S. Route 24, and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December. The road is narrowed to one lane at the bridge. Temporary traffic signals are in place to direct motorists through the workzone. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound U.S. Route 24/65, south of Carrollton, is closed through mid-December. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project from County Road 230 to County Road 291, through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route C – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route D to Route F, Sept. 12 – 16, 6 a.m. to 4”30 p.m. daily

Route YY – Resurfacing project from Route J to Route M, Sept. 12 – 23 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route C – Resurfacing project frm Route D to Route Z, Sept. 17 – 28 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through November. An 11-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through late November. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route 5 – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route KK to Route T, Sept. 12 – 14, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 24 – CLOSED overnight at the Palmer Creek Bridge for guardrail repairs, Sept. 13 at 11 p.m. to Sept. 14 at 4 a.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through October. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through September.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through September.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through September.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to Silvus Road, Sept. 14 – 15, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to NW Crowley Corner Road, Sept. 15, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through October. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route 146, Sept. 12 – 16

Route 13 – Shoulder work from Route B to Beacon Avenue, Sept. 14

DeKalb County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through October. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge through September.

Route 85 – Culvert replacement from Tyler Street to Stapleton Avenue, Sept. 14

Grundy County

Route F – Pothole patching from Route W to the Daviess County line, Sept. 12 – 16

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September.

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through November. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue, and from Route 111 north of Forest City to the Little Tarkio River, through December. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route C – Culvert replacement from Memphis Road to Omaha Road, Sept 12 – 13

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Trinity Road to Traders Drive, Sept. 13, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Linn County

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 139 to Route Y, Sept. 13 – 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route F to Route 5 south, Sept. 14 – 15. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. One lane may be closed in either direction, around the clock. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route A – Pothole patching, Sept. 12 – 16

Route JJ – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 65 to Route H in Avalon, Sept. 13 – 19 (Contractor: Emery Saoo & Sons, Inc.)

Nodaway County

Route KK – CLOSED for pothole patching from Oak Street in Elmo to 120th Street, Sept. 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route KK to Dragonfly Road, Sept. 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Culvert repair from County Road 390 to Route M, Sept. 14 – 16. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction.

Putnam County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Sandy Creek through September. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)