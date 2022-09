Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton High School Homecoming candidates have been announced.

Senior candidates are Lydia Leininger and Trent Villacampa, Eliana Cowling and Tucker Otto, and Kelsey Gibler and Tim Kempton. Other candidates are juniors Seanacie Ireland and Gavin Cagle, sophomores Trisha Peterson and Hunter Smith, and freshmen Kinsley Otto and Cooper Houser.

Homecoming coronation will be September 21st. A bonfire will follow.

The homecoming game will be September 23rd against Milan.