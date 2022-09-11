Obituary & Services: Jerald “Jerry” Carter

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jerald “Jerry” Carter, 78, Gallatin, MO passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his Lake Viking home in a mowing accident. Jerry enjoyed helping others including mowing for neighbors and friends.

He was born the middle of three boys on May 10, 1944, in Bethany, Missouri the son of Samuel Carl and Ruth Ellen (Jeffries) Carter. They grew up on a farm north of McFall, learning about hard work on the farm. Jerry attended and graduated from Pattonsburg High School, causing a little mischief along the way as he loved to have fun.

Jerry was formerly married to LaDonna Campbell where two daughters were born. Shelly and Tina quickly learned that their dad’s jokes were part of everyday life. In 1977, Jerry met and married Annemarie Naute from Bavaria, Germany. To this marriage, Ann brought another daughter, Sandy.

As known as “the best parts man in northwest Missouri” by many farmers, Jerry spent 42 years at Terry Implement in Gallatin. Before computers, he was known to rattle off the desired part number, head to the parts bins, and grab it without looking it up.

Jerry and Ann moved to Lake Viking in 1981, where they met many people who have become life-long friends. He was quite a storyteller and knew people wherever he went. Jerry served as mayor of Altamont, MO, and posed as Mr. November in the Lake Viking calendar for men over 50.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stanley Carter.

Survivors in addition to his wife, Ann, of the home are his daughters, Shelly Davis Word, Sebring, Florida, Tina (Scott) Gillespie, Albany, MO and Sandy (Scott) Pulham of Arizona; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Debbie) Carter, St. Joseph, MO, and numerous cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial will follow in the McFall Cemetery, McFall, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Jerry Carter Memorial Fund, to be designated later, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.