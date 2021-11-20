MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 22, 2021

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Nov. 22 – 28

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate-29 – Bridge painting project at the Nodaway River Bridge (mile marker 66.4) through late November

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from the Holt County line to the Iowa state line, Nov. 22 – 24

U.S. Route 136 – Roadside work 1 mile east of Tarkio, Nov. 22 – 24

Route 46 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Nov. 22 – 24

Buchanan County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to the Platte River Bridge, Nov. 22 – 24

Caldwell County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from Route B to Route A, Nov. 22

Route A – Shoulder work from the Ray County line to U.S. Route 36, Nov. 23 – 24

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is currently scheduled for a February 2022 letting.

U.S. Route 65 – Shoulder work from County Road 220 to County Road 224, Nov. 22 – 24

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair southbound at mile marker 46, Nov. 22 – 23. One lane will be closed around the clock.

I-35 – Pavement repair southbound at mile marker 38, Nov. 23 – 24. One lane will be closed around the clock.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 169 – Shoulder work from Route 31 to Route Z, Nov. 23

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work, Nov. 22 – 24

Route K – Roadside work from Route P to Jump Road, Nov. 22 – 23

Route P – Pothole patching from Route K to Route YY, Nov. 23

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – Shoulder work from Route BB to Route M, Nov. 22

Grundy County

Route 6 – Shoulder work, Nov. 22 – 24

Harrison County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, Nov. 22 – 24, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, Nov. 22 – 24, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Livingston County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, Nov. 22 – 24, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Weldon Fork of Grand River Bridge, just west of Princeton, Nov. 22 – 24. Traffic is reduced to one lane around-the-clock. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Nodaway County

Route VV – Bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, west of Route AH, Nov. 22 – 24. A 9-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 71 – Shoulder work from the Iowa state line to Route FF, Nov. 22 – 24

Route M – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to Guilford, Nov. 22 – 24

Sullivan County

Routes 5 & 6 – Slide repair project through November