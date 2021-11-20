Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s Office has released recommendations for Mercer County after a contracted audit of the county’s financial statements.

The recommendations involve sheriff’s bank reconciliations and investment policy. McBride, Lock, and Associates, LLC, Certified Public Accountants performed the audit for the two years ended December 31st, 2020.

The state auditor’s office recommends the sheriff’s office implement a process to timely and properly reconcile the balance per bank to a recorded book balance to ensure activity in the bank is recorded in the register and vice versa. It is also recommended the sheriff review the bank statements, reconciliations, and checkbook register monthly.

Mercer County is also advised to adopt an investment policy that meets the requirements of state statutes.

A complete copy of the audit report can be found here.