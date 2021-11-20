Winners announced from the “Annual Holiday Parade” in Chillicothe

With just over 50 entries, the 75th Annual Holiday Parade with a theme of a “Recipe for a Merry Christmas” and sponsored by HyVee & Sonoco rolled through downtown Chillicothe Saturday morning.

The Grand Marshal this year was Francine Davenport of Francine’s Pastry Parlor. The parade was announced live from the Commerce Center location on Washington Street by Dave Rogers and Bill Shaffer.

Entries were judged on the use of theme, originality, and appearance with the winners mailed their proceeds. Winning bands need to stop by the Chillicothe Chamber Office at 514 Washington Street for their trophies.

Float Division Youth

1 st Liberty 4-H

2nd Lady Hornets Softball

Float Division Business/Organization

1 st Chemically Dependent

2 nd Citizens Bank & Trust

3rd KCHI

Float Division Non-Profit Organization

1 st Cub Scout Pack 120

2 nd Casey’s Christmas Wish

3rd Bishop Hogan Memorial School

Band Division – trophies

1 st – Penney High School

2nd – Linn County R-I

The Grand Marshal Winner was the First Baptist Church

“The Holiday Parade” is a community event that kicks off the local Christmas season. Crystal Narr, director of the Chillicothe Chamber said “We are grateful for all of the organizations, businesses, and families that took the time to enter the parade and we look forward to our 76th annual holiday parade to be hosted on November 19, 2022.”