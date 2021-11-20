Winners announced from the “Annual Holiday Parade” in Chillicothe

With just over 50 entries, the 75th Annual Holiday Parade with a theme of a “Recipe for a Merry Christmas” and sponsored by HyVee & Sonoco rolled through downtown Chillicothe Saturday morning.
The Grand Marshal this year was Francine Davenport of Francine’s Pastry Parlor. The parade was announced live from the Commerce Center location on Washington Street by Dave Rogers and Bill Shaffer.
Entries were judged on the use of theme, originality, and appearance with the winners mailed their proceeds. Winning bands need to stop by the Chillicothe Chamber Office at 514 Washington Street for their trophies.
Float Division Youth
- 1st Liberty 4-H
- 2nd Lady Hornets Softball
Float Division Business/Organization
- 1st Chemically Dependent
- 2nd Citizens Bank & Trust
- 3rd KCHI
Float Division Non-Profit Organization
- 1st Cub Scout Pack 120
- 2nd Casey’s Christmas Wish
- 3rd Bishop Hogan Memorial School
Band Division – trophies
- 1st – Penney High School
- 2nd – Linn County R-I
The Grand Marshal Winner was the First Baptist Church
“The Holiday Parade” is a community event that kicks off the local Christmas season. Crystal Narr, director of the Chillicothe Chamber said “We are grateful for all of the organizations, businesses, and families that took the time to enter the parade and we look forward to our 76th annual holiday parade to be hosted on November 19, 2022.”