MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 9, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 9 – 15.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 at Exit 65 through late May. Access to the interchange will be restricted.

Route E – Culvert replacement at County Road 321, May 10, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Road narrowed to one lane.

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route E to Route 31 (DeKalb County), May 10 – 12

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 310th Street to Atchison Holt Road, May 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, May 10 – 13

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to Route UU (Nodaway County), May 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route C to the Iowa state line, May 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Buchanan County

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 36, May 10 – 12. Detour over I-29 and U.S. Route 36.

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Contrary Creek through mid-May (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge joint repair project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229 is closed through May 17, around the clock. During the closure, motorists will be directed to continue east on U.S. Route 36 to 22nd Street where they will loop around and travel west on U.S. Route 36 to access the ramp to southbound I-229. (Contractor: PCi Roads, LLC)

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Interstate 35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), through mid-August. Workers will be present during daylight hours Monday through Saturday. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single lane around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route M – CLOSED for a sealing operation, May 10 – 11, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project was awarded to Mera Excavating, LLC during the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission’s April meeting. Construction is currently scheduled to begin later this summer and by contract, all work is to be completed by Dec. 1, 2022.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Hurricane Creek Bridge through mid-June. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route M – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge, May 10 – 12. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Chariton County

Route E – Pothole patching and pavement repair from Route 11 to Route 5, May 10 – 13

Clinton County

I-35 – Bridge painting project at U.S. Route 69 (Exit 48) through mid-May (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), through mid-August. Workers will be present during daylight hours Monday – Saturday. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations. Some of the single-lane closures may remain in place around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through August. More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through August. No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection. Access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection remains open at this time but will be restricted in future stages of the project.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route H to County Road 312, May 10 – 11, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Daviess County

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sampson Creek Bridge, west of Pattonsburg through mid-June.

I-35 – Bridge painting project between mile markers 66.8 and 81.2 through May (Contractor: Omega Coating and Construction)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. Workers will be present during daylight hours Monday – Saturday. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations. Some single lane closures may remain in place around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-35 – Roadside work at the Grand River Bridge, May 10 – 13. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route UU – Pothole patching, May 10 – 11

Route 190 – Culvert replacement from Route 6 to Route RA, May 11

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, May 12 – 13

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. Workers will be present during daylight hours Monday – Saturday. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations. Some single lane closures may remain in place around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route 31 to Route E (Andrew County), May 10 – 12

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge, May 2 through July. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)

Grundy County

Route 6 – CLOSED eastbound just west of the Thompson River Bridge, due to deterioration surface conditions, May 10 – 11. The road will be narrowed around the clock with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 46 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route NN to Route HH, May 11, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 46 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route U to 130th Avenue, May 11, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

Route C – Roadside work, May 10 – 11

Route DD – Pavement repair, May 10 – 12

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lewis Creek Bridge, through early June (FARM Bridge Program, Contractor: Lehman-Wilson)

Route P – Pothole patching, May 10 – 12

Route B – CLOSED for a sealing operation from Route 5 to Route 139, May 12, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route P – CLOSED for a sealing operation, May 12, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be a part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 515th Road to 511th Road, May 11 – 13, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Route B – CLOSED for a sealing operation from U.S. Route 36 to Route 5 (Linn County), May 12, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Ravenwood through August. A signed detour is in place directing motorists.

Sullivan County

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Walnut Road to Violet Road, May 10, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Violet Road to Vermont Road, May 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Worth County

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 46 to Route J, May 10, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route W to 200th Road, May 10, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.