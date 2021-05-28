MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 31, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 31 – June 6.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Interstate29 to U.S. Route 71 through late June. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September. One lane will be closed around the paving operation, which is expected to continue for the next three to four weeks.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

CLOSED to northbound traffic for pavement repair, 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 3. Traffic will be directed onto U.S. Route 71 (Exit 56A) north onto U.S. Route 59 to reconnect with I-29 (Exit 65). Motorists will not be able to access I-29 from the northbound I-229 or southbound U.S. Route 71 ramps (Exit 56B).

U.S. Routes 71 and 169, Business U.S. 71 and Route 48 – Pothole patching, June 1 – 4

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between County Road 121 and County Road 122, June 2, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project of the north and southbound Nishnabotna River Bridges (mile marker 122 – 124) through August 2022. One lane in either direction may close for crossover construction. Traffic will be moved head-to-head in the southbound lanes in early June.

Route B – Pavement repair and resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 59 near Rock Port through mid-June.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through June.

Route B – CLOSED in approximately 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 59 during daylight hours, June 2 – 4

Route BB – CLOSED in approximately 2-mile sections for a resurfacing from B Avenue to Route in Watson during daylight hours, June 2 – 4

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14) through mid-September. One lane will be closed around the paving operation, which is expected to continue through June. Several ramps will also be closed next week during daylight hours in conjunction with the paving. Some additional ramp closures may occur Saturday, June 5. All work is weathering permitting and subject to change.

Tuesday, June 1:

Northbound I-229 to southbound I-29 (Exit 14A)

Route K to northbound I-229

Wednesday, June 2:

Northbound I-229 to Route K (Exit 11)

Both the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp at Highland Avenue (Exit 7)

Thursday, June 3:

22nd Street to northbound I-229

I-229 to East Lake Boulevard (Exit 4)

I-229 to 6th Street and U.S. Route 36 (Exit 4B)

Friday, June 4:

I-229 to 6th Street and U.S. Route 36 (Exit 4B)

U.S. Route 36 to northbound I-229

I-229 to St. Joseph Avenue (Exit 6B)

9th Street – CLOSED under U.S. Route 36 for bridge joint repairs during daylight hours, June 1 – 2

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance on the eastbound and westbound bridges over 9th Street, June 1 – 3

Route AC – CLOSED at the bridge over U.S. Route 36 for bridge deck repair, from 6 a.m. June 1 through 4:30 p.m. June 3. This will be an around-the-clock closure. Ramps at the bridge will remain open.

Route F – Pothole patching from Route 116 to the Platte County line, June 1 – 3

Route M – Pothole patching from Route 116 to the Platte County line, June 1 – 3

Interstate 229, U.S. Routes 59 and 169, Routes 6 and AC – Bridge sealing, June 1 – 3

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through early July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route U – CLOSED for a seal coating project from Route K to Route 13, June 1 – 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Route C – CLOSED for resurfacing from Route D to Route F, June 2 at 7 a.m. through June 3 at 5 p.m. This is an around-the-clock closure.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through early July.

Route DD – Pavement repair from Route 129 to Route D, June 1 – 4

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route K – Pothole patching, June 1 – 2

I-35 – Bridge flushing at mile marker 76, June 1 – 3

Route 6 – Drainage work east of I-35, June 2 – 3

Route P – Pothole patching, June 3 – 4

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, north of Maysville, through early June.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, guardrail improvements, and resurfacing westbound from east of Route 31 to Route C and eastbound from Route 33 to the Grindstone River through July. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Middle Fork of the Grand River, near Gentry, through early August.

Route BB – Pothole patching, June 1 – 3. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route M – Pothole patching, June 4. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Grundy County

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to NW 110th Street, June 1, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW 100th Street to NW 95th Street, June 2, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW 70th Street to NW 60th Street, June 3, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW 60th Street to NW 50th Street, June 4, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through early July.

U.S. Route 136 – Utility work from 185th Street to Route 13 through May 31. The lane closures will alternate between the east and westbound lanes as the work progresses. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route ZZ – Pothole patching from Route P to Route T, June 1 – 3

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through June.

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over I-29 near Oregon through June.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures, both directions, between Exits 67 and 75, as part of a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route N – CLOSED for pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route C, June 1, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route C to Holt 100, June 2, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route 113 to Route H, June 3, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through early July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge maintenance and environmental cleanup at the Thompson River Bridge, west of Chillicothe, through mid-June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through early June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route BB – CLOSED (June 1) at the Branch of Weldon Fork Creek Bridge for a bridge deck replacement project through early July.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for an intersection improvement project through early July

Sullivan County

Route UU – Pothole patching, June 2 – 4

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Pavement repair 1 mile north of Route 46, June 2

Related