Lillian DesMarias Youth Library gearing up for Sliced Bread Day with Children’s Cookbook

Local News May 28, 2021May 28, 2021 KTTN News
Lillian DesMarias Youth Library
The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is gearing up for Sliced Bread Day which is Saturday, July 10.

The Youth library is putting together a Children’s Cookbook in celebration of this day. Children are asked to submit one or more child-friendly recipes to the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library by June 12. Staff will take submitted recipes and combine them to make a cookbook that will be available for pickup on Sliced Bread Saturday.

There are recipe card templates available for pickup at the Youth Library. Every participant will receive a cookbook and there will be cookbooks for the public while supplies last.

For more information, contact [email protected] or by calling 660-646-0563.

