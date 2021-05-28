Chillicothe City Council to meet on Tuesday, June 1

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a public hearing regarding a petition involving the vacating of a platted street and two alleys. The petition submitted by Hope Haven will be considered in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room on June 1st at 6:30 in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include an ordinance accepting a bank depository proposal, requests to declare certain items surplus and to develop a police officer recruitment program, a vacation carryover policy, and a 35-acre land donation from the Jenkins Foundation. June 1st’s Chillicothe City Council meeting is also to include board appointment recommendations for Planning and Zoning, Parks and Recreation, and the Board of Adjustments as well as a closed session to discuss real estate and employees and/or personnel.

Related