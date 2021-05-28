Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Westlake Ace Hardware in Chillicothe will participate in the annual Fan Drive for the Salvation Army. Customers can round up purchases June 3rd through 20th or donate any amount to help purchase fans for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army of Chillicothe is able to help 50 to 100 households by providing them a fan to use. The fans are free through the Salvation Army and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Households that did not receive a fan last year will be considered first.

Households can sign up for a fan starting June 21st by calling the Salvation Army of Chillicothe at 660-646-3538. The fans will arrive at the Salvation Army in July.

Anyone who would like to help contribute to purchasing a fan can also donate on the Westlake Hardware website.

Related