MoDOT District Engineer updates Trenton Rotary Club on local projects

On Thursday, Aug. 17, the Trenton Rotary Club held its regular meeting in the BTC Bank community room. The meeting was presided over by Jackie Soptic, with Dan Wilford offering the prayer. Brian Upton served as the sergeant at arms, and John Anthony introduced the program.

District Engineer Mike Marriott from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) presented an update on ongoing projects in the area. These include road resurfacing, turn lane projects on Highway 6, and bridge replacements throughout the district. Marriott also discussed the district’s five-year plan, which features resurfacing work on Route V through Laredo and bridge replacement on Route E near Laredo. Another bridge replacement is planned on Highway 190.

Marriott mentioned that a turn lane project at the intersection of Highway 65 and the Pleasant View R-6 turnoff is on MoDOT’s “unfunded project” list. This means that while the need for the project is recognized, it could only be completed if funding becomes available. Some minor improvements, such as brush removal at the intersection, have already been made to address vision issues.

Additionally, Marriott spoke about the I-70 road improvement project, which will be funded through funds and bonds approved by the Missouri Legislature in the past session.

During the business meeting, members received tickets to sell for the club’s fish fry event on Sept. 16 at the Rock Barn. The event, scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m., will be a dine-in/carry-out affair, with all proceeds going to fund the club’s Rotary International projects. The club also announced a “come and go” social event to be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Java and Hootch, with no noon meeting scheduled for that day.

Club member Chris Hoffman was recognized for his upcoming receipt of the Missouri Community College Association Trustee Leadership Award. The award will be presented at the state MCCA conference in November in Kansas City.

The program for the Aug. 24 meeting will feature Larry Lunsford, a member of the Rotary International Board of Trustees.

