Fatal crash on Highway 63 claims the life of Green City man

Local News August 21, 2023
Fatal Crash News Graphic
A fatal accident occurred late Sunday night on Highway 63, one mile north of Macon, claiming the life of a Green City man. 

According to Trooper. Fuller (#537) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place at approximately 11:17 PM on August 20, 2023. Samuel K. Ratliff, 60, was driving a 2011 Ford Flex southbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The Ford Flex veered off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, and subsequently overturned.

Despite wearing a seat belt, Ratliff sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Macon County Assistant Coroner Seth Rupp confirmed the death at 12:17 AM on August 21, 2023. Ratliff’s body was transported to the Macon County Coroner’s Office for further examination.

The Ford Flex suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Still Towing in Macon. 

In addition to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Macon Police Department, Macon City Fire Department, Macon Rural Fire Department, Macon County Rescue Squad, and Macon County Ambulance all assisted at the scene of the crash.

