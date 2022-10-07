Missouri woman pleads guilty to embezzling $1.2 million

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A woman from Ralls County, Missouri on Thursday admitted embezzling more than $1.2 million from her employer over six years.

Stephanie D. Carper, 51, admitted taking advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business to write checks to herself. From September 2013 to September 2019, Carper filled in her own name on at least 44 checks that had been pre-signed by the company’s owner and his relatives so they could be used to pay vendors, Carper’s plea agreement says. Carper then wrote in false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to conceal her thefts.

Carper used the money to buy a 2015 Nissan Murano SUV, a 2016 Toyota Tundra pickup, a Caterpillar 247 skid loader, and vacations to Alaska and elsewhere, the plea agreement says.

Carper, who has since moved to Eufaula, Alabama, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a felony bank fraud charge. At her sentencing, scheduled for January 9, Carper could face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. She will also be ordered to repay the money.

The FBI investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Wiseman prosecuted the case.