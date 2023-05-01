Missouri woman indicted on sex trafficking charges

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A woman from Olivette, Missouri has been accused of prostituting a minor online.

Carrie Little, 43, was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 19 and now faces three felonies: sex trafficking of a minor, coercion and enticement, and a violation of the Mann Act.

She appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The enticement count in the indictment accuses Little of using interstate commerce (a computer, tablet, and smartphone) from at least July 2018 through July 2020 to persuade and coerce the minor to engage in prostitution. The Mann Act charge accuses her of using the Internet to promote, manage and facilitate prostitution from March 2019 through June 2022. The sex trafficking charge accuses her of recruiting, enticing, and/or advertising the minor to participate in a commercial sex act from at least July 2018 through July 2020.

The sex trafficking and coercion charges each carries a potential penalty of 10 years to life in prison. The Mann Act charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

On Thursday, Little waived a detention hearing, meaning she will be held in jail until trial.

Little also faces charges in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins is prosecuting the case.

