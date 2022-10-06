Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction earns more than $224,000

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today announced this week’s Unclaimed Property Auction earned $224,396.85 for account owners. The auction was held in Columbia at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center on October 3 and 4.

Over two thousand items were up for bidding including old coins and currency, jewelry, sports memorabilia, and a variety of other items. The single largest bid was $5,700 for lot 1466, a lot of five rings.

All auction items come from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over by financial institutions to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office after five years of non-payment from the owner. Proceeds from the auction will be held in perpetuity until claimed by the rightful owners or their heirs.

This was the second Unclaimed Property Auction held this year. An auction was held in Kansas City this July which earned more than $254,000 for account owners, a record-breaking amount.

Treasurer Fitzpatrick currently manages over $1 billion in unclaimed assets in more than five million owner accounts. One in ten Missourians has Unclaimed Property, and the average return is nearly $300.